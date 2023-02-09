Super Bowl 2023: National Anthem Singer and Pre-Game Performances Revealed

Rihanna is not the only musician performing at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game will be preceded by three songs, including "The Star-Spangled Banner." The NFL revealed the pre-game performers' lineup on Jan. 24.

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton was picked to sing the National Anthem. Stapleton, 44, has dominated the country music world since releasing his breakthrough studio album Traveller in 2015. The singer-songwriter won eight Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album for Traveller, From A Room: Volume 1, and Starting Over. He also won Best Country Solo Performance for his hits "Traveller," "Either Way," and "You Should Probably Leave." He has also won dozens of country music awards, including 10 Academy of Country Music Awards and 15 Country Music Association awards.

Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful." Born Kenneth Brian Edmonds, Babyface has won 12 Grammy Awards, including Producer of the year in 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998. He released his most recent album, Girls Night Out, in October 2022.

Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Ralph can now be seen on ABC in Abbott Elementary, which just earned her the Emmy for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ralph earned a Tony nomination for starring in the original production of Dreamgirls and won an Independent Spirit Award for the movie To Sleep With Anger (1990). "Lift Every Voice and Sing" was written by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson, and was promoted as the "Black national anthem" by the NAACP.

Oscar winner and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the National Anthem in American Sign Language. Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign "America the Beautiful" Justina Miles will sign "Lift Avery Voice and Sing" and will provide the ASL rendition of Rihanna's halftime show. The U.S. Navy's flyover during "The Star-Spangled Banner" will include all women flying the jets.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, live from State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game, and Rihanna will perform the halftime show. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four years, while the Philadelphia Eagles are playing in their first since their 2018 victory.