Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed

The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Stapleton shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Watch Chris Stapleton perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII on FOX." He has become one of the top performers in country music, winning eight Grammy Awards, 15 Country Music Association Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards. Stapleton has released four studio albums and all have reached the top three of the Billboard top 200 charts.

In June, Stapleton appeared on 60 Minutes and talked about knowing when he successfully wrote a song. "I don't think I ever know that. The win is finishing the song. And there are a lot of songwriters who will claim that they know. "Yeah, I knew this— when we wrote this one that it was a six-week number one. And I was gonna get a big giant check in the mail." I really just think those guys are full of s—. I don't think anybody knows that. Like, you can't— possibly know how everybody's gonna feel about a song that you write. That's impossible to know. I don't trust computer research or phone surveys or anything like that. You have to take it to the people. I trust people. And I trust people who have taste."

And the end of the weekend, NFL fans will know which two teams will play in Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in the NFC Championship, while the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will battle in the AFC Championship. The Bengals reached the Super Bowl last year but lost to the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl twice in the last three seasons.