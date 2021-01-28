Super Bowl 2021: Shaquille O'Neal Announces 'Shaq Bowl' Pre-Game Show

✖

Super Bowl LV just got bigger. Before fans start watching the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (which can be streamed for free), Shaquille O'Neal is encouraging everyone to watch his pre-game show - Mercai Presents The SHAQ Bowl. Broadcasting live from Tampa, Florida, which is the home for Super Bowl LV, O'Neal brings a new event that will feature professional athletes, celebrities, and A-list stars across two teams competing in fun, viral challenges to win the first-ever SHAQBowl Trophy. The SHAQ Bowl will start at 3 p.m. ET, and is available for free on Facebook (@SHAQ) and via SHAQBowl.com. It will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20-plus platforms including LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

“The Big Game looks pretty different than it has in years past," O'Neal said in a press release. "With no in-person events, I decided to team up with Mercari to create The SHAQ Bowl and connect fans across America on the biggest Sunday in sports. We’ve got celebrity fueled viral challenges, plus a superstar musical line-up for our Halftime Show. Be prepared for the most exciting and action-packed kickoff event ever!"

The event will be hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, four-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson, and Sarah Walsh. The celebrities invited to The SHAQ Bowl are Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O, The Miz, Anthony Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow, Winnie Harlow. The Celebrities will be split into two teams (Team Kansas City and Team Tampa Bay) and will compete in various challenges such as dodge ball, tug-of-war, dancing and the hot wing challenge.

O'Neal will also take part in the fun as he will race Bryson Tiller in Papa John's Epic Stuffed Chair. Migos, DJ Diesel and a special guest will headline the halftime show, which is present by Pepsi Stronger Together.

“Shaq has been an invaluable partner for Pepsi Stronger Together, helping us give back to communities around the country while inspiring people to take action,” Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America, said in a statement. “We have seen an incredible response in cities from Miami to Memphis, Louisville to Washington, D.C. – from a charitable food drive, a community basketball court refurbishment, to mentorship programs with local universities – and we are thrilled to be able to give back to Tampa Bay small business community with the wildly popular SHAQ Bowl as a platform."