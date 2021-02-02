Super Bowl 2021: Patriots' Owner Robert Kraft Flying Healthcare Workers to Big Game on Team Plane

✖

The New England Patriots will not appear in Super Bowl LV after missing out on the playoffs, but the team plane is still heading to Tampa, Florida for the Big Game. Team owner Robert Kraft is taking 76 healthcare workers to the Southeastern state in order to honor their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be his VIP guests and will watch former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as he appears in his 10th Super Bowl.

Kraft broke the news to the healthcare workers over a series of video calls. "What are you guys doing this weekend?" he asked. "Would you like to go to the Super Bowl?" The team confirmed that all 76 healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine and that they will enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Tampa, courtesy of the Patriots. They will join other healthcare workers being honored prior to and during the Big Game.

As guests of the Kraft family, 76 healthcare 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥heroes are 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 Bowl bound. Earlier this week, Robert Kraft called to personally invite some of these heroes and thank them for their work fighting COVID-19. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 2, 2021

"Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause, nor could we have dreamed of the heroic stories and achievements that have come to be as a result, especially the dedication of healthcare workers on the front lines and the creation of safe and effective vaccines," Kraft said in a statement. "Ten months later, it's an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines.

"We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able," Kraft continued. "Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us."

The NFL previously announced that 22,000 fans will have the opportunity to attend Super Bowl LV and watch the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 7,500 of these fans are healthcare workers who received free tickets. The league will honor this portion of the attendees in several ways, including treating them to a free concert. The CBS broadcast (which you can watch for free online this year) will also pay tribute to the healthcare workers in numerous ways during the game.

The NFL broke the news in late January that Miley Cyrus will perform the first-ever TikTok Tailgate concert prior to kickoff. She will entertain the vaccinated healthcare workers. "SUPER BOWL LV!!! I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" Cyrus tweeted after the announcement dropped.