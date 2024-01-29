Terrell Owens Talks Getting 'Ring of Comfort' in New Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)

Terrell Owens accomplished nearly everything in his NFL career. The one thing he did not achieve is becoming a Super Bowl champion, but he will receive a special ring from M&M's in a new commercial set to air during this year's Super Bowl. PopCulture.com spoke to Owens about his partnership with M&M's and the new ad.

"It was awesome, an experience obviously to partner with M&M's and obviously to have a chance to do a commercial with fellow Hall of Famers and legends like Dan Marino and Bruce Smith," Owens told PopCulture. "And so I think it has a good ring to it, no pun intended. But obviously, the premise of it is called Ring of Comfort, so almost champions. It's going to be fun. And we got a surprise on Super Bowl day, so I can't reveal that, but enough to keep you wanting to watch."

M&M's revealed a teaser last week that showed what the ring looks like. "Oh, it looks legit, bro," Owens revealed. "Again, like I said, it's obviously made of diamonds created by the M&M's candies. And then yeah, on set, like I said, it had an actual ring there, so it looks really official."

Owens, Marino and Smith are in the same boat as they reached the Super Bowl but did not win the game. Owens played in the game once as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2004 season. The Eagles lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX, but Owens played well, catching nine passes for 122 yards. And what stood out with his performance is Owens played the game nearly two months after fracturing his fibula.

"I felt fine," Owens said when asked about how he felt after playing in the Super Bowl. "My injury again, obviously to come back in six and a half, seven weeks with the injury that I had sustained. That injury, obviously it'll keep most people out three to four months. But obviously, with the way that I trained and prepared and I was ready. But yeah, it wasn't bad at all. I mean there was a few things of discomfort right before the game, but we attended to those and then yeah, I was ready to rock."