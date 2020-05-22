Robert Kraft's Super Bowl Ring Sells for Over $1M for All In Challenge

✖

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft just sold his Super Bowl 51 ring at a monster price. This week, the Patriots announced Kraft's ring from Super Bowl LI sold for $1.025 million for the All In Challenge, which is a digital fundraiser to help feed people in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. The money will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The person who also won the bid to get the Super Bowl ring will also get to meet Kraft at Gillette Stadium.

Last week, it was announced the ring surpassed $1 million in just two days. When it was all said and done, there were a total of 35 bids. "Celebrating the Patriots FIFTH Lombardi Trophy under Robert Kraft’s ownership, the ring features 283 diamonds surrounding the Patriots logo & five Lombardi Trophies," the description stated on the official All In Challenge website.

SOLD for $1,025,000 in the #ALLINCHALLENGE All of the proceeds from RKK’s SBLI ring will provide meals to those who need it most. pic.twitter.com/RrQRJzpZGH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2020

"The 5.1 carat-weight ring, crafted with 10 karat white gold, was the largest Super Bowl ring created at the time. Robert Kraft’s personal Super Bowl LI Championship ring is a one of a kind collector's item commemorating one of the greatest franchises in sports history. The top bidder will be flown to Boston on Robert Kraft's private plane from anywhere in the continental U.S. and be taken to Gillette Stadium, where they will receive the Super Bowl ring from Kraft himself in the team's trophy room."

As mentioned, the ring was from the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win, which was probably their sweetest as they defended the Falcons in overtime after being down 28-3 late in the third quarter. "Two years ago, we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona and I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all," Kraft said after the Patriots won. "But a lot has transpired over the last two years. And I don't think that needs any explanation. But I want to say to our fans, to our brilliant coaching staff, our amazing players who were so spectacular: this is unequivocally the sweetest." We'll see if the Patriots can go for Super Bowl win No. 7 in 2020, which will be a challenge since Tom Brady left the team to sign with the Patriots.