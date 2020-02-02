Super Bowl 2020: Which Chiefs and 49ers Players Could Win MVP

Super Bowl LIV is here and we’ll find out which football team is the best in the world — at least for this year! The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight, and both teams enter the game with a lot of momentum. Every player on each roster would love to make a memorable play or have a memorable game because if that happens, they have a chance to win Super Bowl MVP, and be one of the most talked-about individuals in the world.

There have been a number of NFL players to make a name for themselves by winning Super Bowl MVP, the best example is Tom Brady who has won the award four times in his career. Another player who has known for winning multiple Super Bowl MVP is Joe Montana who was considered the best QB in the NFL before Brady came along.

So who will win it this year? Here’s a look at the Chiefs and 49ers players who could win the award.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The man is a big play MACHINE.



The longest throws from @PatrickMahomes‘ 2019 season! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JZXXWg6QRH — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP. He won the NFL MVP award last year and he has played his best football the last two weeks, throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. If the Chiefs roll past the 49ers, Mahomes will be all over TV screens the next few days after the Super Bowl.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Big plays + bold dance moves

= @tkelce highlights pic.twitter.com/inlGX5fI9d — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 19, 2018

Travis Kelce is Mahomes’ favorite target as he caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s one of those guys who could be double-teamed and still make the big play. The 49ers will have their hands full with him.

Chiefs DE Frank Clark

If there’s one Chiefs defensive player who could win the MVP award, Frank Clark would be the guy. The Pro Bowl defensive end recorded eight sacks this season and he tallied four sacks in the two playoff games.

49ers TE George Kittle

Two words that electrified the @49ers faithful in 2019: George 👏 Kittle 👏



The BEST plays from the San Francisco TE this season! #SBLIV @gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/SbaVzUuFgK — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2020

George Kittle is the 49ers most dangerous weapon on offense. He finished the year with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns and like Kelce, Kittle is hard to defend even if he’s double-teamed.

49ers RB Raheem Mostert

After being cut by 6 teams, @RMos_8Ball has had quite the journey in the league.



Mostert had to step up for the @49ers in the Championship game, and in doing so he broke franchise playoff records. #TurningPoint: GB vs SF pic.twitter.com/OvE3VRhAxf — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 24, 2020

Raheem Mostert has all the confidence in the world after his performance in the NFC Championship game. In that contest against the Green Bay Packers, Mostert rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns. If the 49ers feed him, he could eat all game long.

49ers CB Richard Sherman

#49ers Richard Sherman has tons of motivation to play for on Sunday!



He’s been doubted all year by critics everywhere, tested for PEDs in the past two weeks, and will playing for his close friend Kobe Bryant.



I feel a huge game for Sherman on Sunday!



pic.twitter.com/68n1Vs6tMl — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 30, 2020

Richard Sherman won a Super Bowl when he was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. He knows what he needs to do and he’s been playing at a high level as he picked off an Aaron Rodgers pass in the NFC title game two weeks ago. Sherman finished the 2019 season with three interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl

Other Candidates

Here’s a look at a few more players who could win Super Bowl MVP:

Chiefs

WR Tyreek Hill

WR Mecole Hardman

RB Damian Williams

DE Chris Jones

S Tyrann Mathieu

49ers