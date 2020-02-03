Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Has Message for Chiefs Fans After Win Over 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl champions and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a big reason the team was able to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. And once the game was over, Mahomes had a message for the Chiefs fans who supported the team all season long. The Super Bowl MVP went to Twitter to announce his excitement for the win.

WE JUST WON THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #CHIEFSKINGDOM — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 3, 2020

And once Chiefs fans saw Mahomes’ tweet, they flooded his mentions.

Mahomes, winning the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP. At age….24. pic.twitter.com/uBsH34TyJ1 — malcolm (@mdloading) February 3, 2020

Your kingdom thanks you… pic.twitter.com/1JFQZqJPx2 — Conrad McGorkin (@ConradMcGorkin) February 3, 2020

Things weren’t going well for the Chiefs at the start of the game and it led to them being down 20-10 in the fourth quarter. But Mahomes was able to rally the troops and throw two touchdowns in the quarter en route to a 21-0 run.

“The third quarter didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Mahomes said to Dan Graziano of ESPN. “I tried to force some things and got some turnovers. But the guys believed in me and gave me confidence to try and find my way at the end.”

Mahomes didn’t have his best performance, but his two passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter and one rushing touchdown was enough to win him the Super Bowl MVP award. He’s the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes will be in his fourth NFL season this fall which means a new contract is on the horizon. He understands that but that’s something he’s not worried about right now.

“That’s stuff that’s handled with other people,” Mahomes said Monday per ESPN. “Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time. I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here.

“For me, it’s kind of letting that stuff handle itself. I’m in a great organization. I have a great team of guys working for me, guys and girls. For me, it’s about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me.”