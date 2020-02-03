Super Bowl 2020: Beyonce, Jay-Z and Daughter Blue Ivy Didn’t Stand For National Anthem Despite NFL Partnership

Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter, Blue Ivy are at Super Bowl LIV in Miami and they did something a little surprising. During the national anthem which was performed by Demi Lovato, all three were seen not standing. They were sitting a few rows back from the field and TMZ was able to obtain video of the three sitting during the performance. The video can be seen here.

This is an interesting move because Jay-Z is a teamed up with the NFL to help raise awareness with police brutality and the criminal justice system. Could this mean the Carters are on the side of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick?

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think that we forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice, correct?” Jay said during his press conference with the NFL back in August. “So in that case, this is a success; this is the next thing. ‘Cause there’s two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’ So for me, it was like, action, actionable item, what are we going to do with it? Everyone heard and we hear what you’re saying, and everybody knows I agree with what you’re saying. So what are we going to do? So we should, millions of millions of people, and all we get stuck on [is] Colin not having a job.”

Back in 2016, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem all year long. He opted out of his contract once the season came to an and he has not joined another team since. He was scheduled to work out for the NFL in Atlanta back in November, but he decided to work out at a local high school instead.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”