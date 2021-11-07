‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Titans vs. Rams

Tonight’s edition of Sunday Night Football features two of the top teams in the NFL. The Tennesee Titans (6-2) are in Los Angeles, California to take on the Los Angeles Rams (7-1). The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Titans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning their last four games, including a 34-31 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts last week. However, the Titans will be without star running back Derrick Henry as he’s dealing with an injured foot and could miss the rest of the season. This led to the Titans signing NFL legend Adrian Peterson to add depth to the running back position.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am excited to be here,” Peterson said after practice on Friday, per the Titans official website. “You think of an ideal situation for a running back like me and my style, it would be this right now. So, I am just going to live in the moment, enjoy it, and do whatever they ask me to do. It was a warm welcome (from teammates). Guys seem excited to have me here. But, of course, it’s about what you can do, now. I feel like once I came out, and the way I approached practice and the meeting room, I know guys are watching and kind of feed off that as well.”

The Rams also made a big addition this week, trading for star linebacker Von Miller. He was in the final year of his contract with the Denver Broncos and now has a chance to win another Super Bowl before his career ends. With Miller pairing with defensive lineman Aaron Donald, linebacker Leonard Floyd, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams are looking to win a title in February. However, there’s a chance Miller won’t play tonight because of an ankle injury.

“He’s making good progress,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said, per the team’s official website. “It’s hard because we really haven’t had a lot of exposure to Von, and he’s so tough. He’s such a great competitor. He’s always really pushing it. And so we’re going to really just continue to let him work with (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and Reggie’s group and really see how this thing turns over the next 48 hours, and then be able to make a decision.”