‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Cowboys vs. Vikings

Week 8 of Sunday Night Football will feature two teams who are in the thick of the NFC playoff race. The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) are on the top of the NFC East, and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) are currently holding on to the final playoff spot in the conference. Tonight’s game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Cowboys are on a roll and look poised to win the NFC East. After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener, they have won five straight and have a commanding lead in the division. They are coming off a bye week, but all eyes will be on quarterback Dak Prescott who is dealing with the calf injury. He was limited in practice the entire week and will be a game-time decision.

“I’d like to think Dak can go and will think that, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry said to the Dallas Morning News. “We’ll see how things work at practice, but I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak.” So far this season, Prescott has completed 73.1% of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 115 passer rating.

The Vikings have won their last two games and are two games behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been efficient all year, completed 69.5% of his passes for 1,769 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. And while the Vikings have been playing good football the last four weeks, they know they have to turn it up a notch to reach the playoffs, and it starts tonight against the Cowboys.

“I’m spent,” quarterback Cousins said last week, per ESPN. “It’s an absolute grind every Sunday, and it takes everything I got, and I’ve been on the other side of those losses during my career the last 10 years. It’s rewarding when you know how the other side feels, too, and to really enjoy it when you do make the play and win.” The last time the Vikings reached the playoff was in 2019 where they lost in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers.