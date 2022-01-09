‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

The season finale of Sunday Night Football is here and because of that, the final game has the playoff feel to it as the Los Angeles Chargers battle the Las Vegas Raiders for a spot in the postseason. Sunday night’s game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NFL.com, NBCSports.com, NFL.com, NBC Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Chargers (9-7) currently have the final spot in the AFC side of the playoffs. The team needs to win tonight to secure a playoff spot because if they lose, the Raiders are in. The Chargers come into the game with some momentum after earning a 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just to treat every practice like a game,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said when asked about preparing for the matchup against the Raiders, per the team’s official website. “Every rep like a game rep. I think the experience of going through it and seeing those reps, and seeing a live defense — making sure you’re adamant about your focus and your effort, so that when you head into Sunday, you feel comfortable that you’ve already been there, you’ve already seen it all, so that you’re ready for anything.”

The Raiders (9-7) have had a wild season due to off-the issues with players and coach Jon Gruden resigning earlier in the year. But they can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight against the Chargers or if the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose their games. The Raiders are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“All I know is we’re really excited about our opportunity in front of us on Sunday night, and we’re going to look to put our best foot forward and look to put a product on the field that all the Raider Nation can be proud of,” Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia said, per the team’s official website.

“[I]t’s exciting,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “It’s against a division team, all of those things, but nothing changes. I always say if you’ve got to change something in your preparation, I don’t think you’re preparing the right way. So, I’ll be excited. I know our crowd will be excited. Our team’s ready to go. It’ll be fun.”