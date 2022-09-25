Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch 49ers at Broncos

Week 3 of Sunday Night Football features two teams with interesting quarterback situations. The San Francisco 49ers are in Denver, Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos for tonight's matchup. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

The 49ers (1-1) won and lost last week. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 but lost their starting quarterback for the season as Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury. The good news for the 49ers is they brought back Jimmy Garoppolo for one more season, and he's a quarterback who led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

"You don't get the same reps when you're the backup, so your mental preparation is different," Garoppolo said, per the 49ers' official website. "I love running scout team. It's always fun, so I got to do that for a couple weeks, but now, it's just back to normal, I guess."

The Broncos (1-1) are coming off a 16-9 victory against the Houston Texas after losing to the Seahawks to start the year. They traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson before the season began, and he's off to an okay start, completing 59 percent of his passes for 229 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a passer rating of 86.5.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett explains how the Broncos' offense can improve after averaging 16 points per game during the first two weeks of the season. "That word, 'potential,' is a scary word," Hackett said Wednesday, per the Broncos' official website. "It's one of those things that, yes, there have been certain aspects of the game that we've performed at a high level. But in the end, this game is about scoring points. I think that it's just about finishing for us. We have to finish. We have been very close, it's frustrating at times, but it also can be potential and positive at the same time. In the end, it's about putting the guys in the right spots and letting them make plays. That's what we need to see now."