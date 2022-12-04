Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Colts vs Cowboys

The Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature two teams going in different directions. The Indianapolis Colts will face the Dallas Cowboys tonight (Dec. 4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NFL+ via mobile.

Indianapolis (4-7-1) is not out of the playoff race yet but can't afford to lose any more games. The Colts have had their share of issues this season, including the firing of head coach Frank Reich. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday was an interesting hire since he has no NFL coaching experience, but the former Colts offensive lineman shared a message with his team during these tough times.

"I encouraged guys — this will be a defining moment in your life," Saturday said, per the Colts' official website. "Do you love ball? Because it'll show up. Do you love the work, do you love the process? Because the results haven't been what we wanted, but how do we get ourselves to change the results portion is through the process and making sure we stay steadfast to that. And from a player perspective, them understanding the business of our game is that it's not only for the Colts now but the audition for 31 other teams is a very real thing in the NFL."

The Cowboys (8-3) have won their last two games after losing to the Green Bay Packers in overtime back in Week 10. And while they are in a good spot in terms of hopes for a playoff spot, the Cowboys are in playoff mode since they are two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead. And that's one big reason why the Cowboys aren't overlooking the Colts.

"We're taking it one day at a time, and one game at a time," Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said, per the Cowboys' official website. "We know how good we can be, but the last thing we [need to do] is try to overlook somebody or to jump to the playoffs, or jump to playing the Eagles — which is a big game. Focus on the task at hand. Respect every team or you'll be very upset with yourself. These guys know how important it is to win every game. Coach [McCarthy] does a great job of keeping that in his messaging, and it stays in the forefront of our mind."