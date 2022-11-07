NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Five Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.

Before the season, the Colts had high expectations as the team traded for four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan who led the Atlanta Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season. But as the offense struggled to start the year, the Colts benched Ryan for Sam Ehlinger and they fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Things did not get any better for the Colts as they only recorded 121 yards of total offense in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8Rat1EvNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

"Offensive performance, that's why I was brought here. That's my responsibility. So, we've got the players. We've got the players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I need to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in a good position to win and having answers when we face problems," Reich said after the game, per ESPN. In his nearly four seasons with the Colts, Reich posted a 40-33-1 record, reaching the playoffs twice and winning one playoff game.

Reich, 60, was hired by the Colts in 2018 after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2017, Reich's offensive scheme helped the Eagles win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history. Reich began his coaching career in 2006 when he was an intern for the Colts. He worked his way up with the franchise and became a quarterbacks coach in 2009 and a wide receivers coach in 2011. Reich then joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2012 to be the wide receivers coach and then spent time with the San Diego Chargers coaching staff from 2013-2015 where he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Reich was also a quarterback in the NFL from 1985-1998. He spent the majority of his time with the Buffalo Bills where he was the backup QB for Jim Kelly. Reich also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.