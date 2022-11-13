Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers vs 49ers

Two teams who are looking to stay in the playoff race will be featured in the Week 10 edition of Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in an AFC-NFC battle. The game will air tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com NBC Sports App and NFL+ via mobile.

The Chargers (5-3) are coming off a 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and have won their last three road games. Running back Austin Ekeler has been a force on the ground and in the air through the team's first eight games. He has rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns and has also recorded 381 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

One thing the Chargers are looking to avoid tonight is slow starts. The team rallied to beat the Falcons after being down by double digits to start the game. "I think I made the point after the game, but just structuring your practice," Chargers head coach Staley said, per the team's official website. "Making a couple of adjustments where we are out there as a team faster and making a couple of adjustments that way where early in the practice, you are in team [drills] and you are going. Maybe do that a little bit more, I think."

The 49ers (4-4) earned a big win over the Los Angeles Rams in their last game after suffering two straight losses. Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the team last month, made a big impact against the Rams, rushing for 94 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. He also caught eight passes for 55 yards and one touchdown in the win. 49ers tight end George Kittle can't beleive the team traded for McCaffrey.

"I pinch myself daily, man," Kittle told NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's crazy. Actually, we're locker buddies, which is fun. Happened to have an open locker next to me for that day and it's a blast." Kittle went on to say, "When you have a guy like that, of that caliber, All-Pro at two positions in one year, pretty sick. "He's got all that talent. You can kind of tell he has this love and passion for the game that we all share and he fit right in right when he got here."