Steve Austin and Joel McHale Swap College Football Stories in 'Straight Up Steve Austin' Exclusive Clip

Joel McHale and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin love college football. In a Straight Up Steve Austin exclusive clip obtained by PopCulture.com, McHale and Austin talked about their college football playing days. Austin started the conversation by saying that the two have a lot in common, including playing one of the most popular sports in the country.

"Yeah, but you actually played," McHale said to Austin. The Community star played at the University of Washington as a walk-on. "I was like of mascot," McHale continued. "I was playing behind the two best tight ends ever - Ernie Conwell and Mark Bruener and they went to the NFL and won Super Bowls."

Austin went on to say it takes a "special-breed cat" that goes the walk-on route because you have to love the sport. He then asked McHale what made him want to walk-on at Washington. "It was more like to see if I could do it," McHale, 49, added. "The second year, I got the hang of it. I feel like I did. I came to a crossroads where I'm like, what's the end goal? I was having a great time, but I really need to kind of focus on acting. And that's why I became one of the biggest movie stars in the history of Hollywood."

Austin didn't dive into too much of the details of his college football history, but the WWE Hall of Famer played at the University of North Texas “It was a fun experience,” Austin said on The DA Show back in January. “I had dreams of being a pro football player but just couldn’t quite make the grade by a long-shot on that. I was a good player at the local or regional level. Beyond that, those guys had too much talent." Austin played linebacker and defensive end while at North Texas. He was a running back in high school.

In Straight Up Steve Austin, the WWE legend and a "celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards -- just a straight-up good time and good old-fashioned American fun," according to the synopsis. The episode with McHale will air on Monday at night at 11 p.m. ET on the USA Network right after Monday Night Raw. It's currently in its second season, and the Season 2 finale will air on March 8, which will feature WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair as the celebrity guest.