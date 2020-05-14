'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Face Mask Photo Lights up Social Media
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin got fans fired up with his latest social media photo. The WWE Hall of Famer went to Twitter and Instagram to show off his new face mask which featured the logos of the University of Alabama. Austin knew he would catch some heat from fans as Alabama is not liked by too many people, but he explained why he was wearing that particular face mask.
"Running errands on the Mean Streets of LA, Austin wrote on Instagram. "Friend of mine made me this custom @alabamafbl mask. The mask is cool but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off the circulation to my ears. My ears are actually crimson. Since she is a @clemsonfb fan, I figured she ribbed me on purpose." Some of the fans like the mask because its unique. However, there were fans who were disappointed in Austin for representing the Crimson Tide.
"I don't know what's worse. You wearing a crimson tide mask or you joining forces with McMahon at wrestlemania 17," one fan wrote on Instagram. Because of Alabama's success on the football field, there were plenty of fans that showed love for Austin. Here's a look at fans reacting to Austin wearing crimson during the coronavirus pandemic.
