Sterling Shepard Explains How New York Giants Can Return to Playoffs (Exclusive)

Sterling Shepard reached the NFL playoffs just once in his career, which was when he was a rookie with the New York Giants in 2016. While the Giants are off to a slow start to the 2021 season, Shepard knows how they can turn things around. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the Giants wide receiver reveals how the team can get back to the playoffs.

“I think it comes down to the small details,” Shepard said to PopCulture. “I mean, that’s the difference between winning and losing. I mean, you see we had throughout the back end of that game on Thursday night, just some mental errors and some penalties and penalties will kill you in this league. So just correcting those small details, I think, is something that we really have to hone in on something that we’ve really put an emphasis on going into this next week against the Falcons.”

Shepard is off to a strong start to the 2021 season, catching 16 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in two games. This is the second season that Shepard and the rest of the Giants are playing under head coach Joe Judge, who was a longtime special teams coach and wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots. Shepard also revealed why he enjoys playing for Judge.

“What I really like about him is he goes through a lot of different situations that most people aren’t even in, in their careers or maybe even throughout the year, but it’s good to be prepared for those things,” Shepard said. “And the small details is what he really harps on. And I like that about him and his style.”

While Shepard is working to get the Giants back to being a championship contender, he is doing something very cool for fans. The 28-year-old has partnered up with Tide to promote the company’s #TurnToCold campaign. Shepard is one of the voices of the Tide Cold Washer, the first-ever talking washing machine that reminds consumers to wash in cold. He is one of the 10 NFL players taking part in the promotion, and fans can win a customized washing machine through a sweepstakes on Tide’s website.

“We have this platform where we’re able to push for positive things,” Shepard said. “So it helps with using less energy, which is good for the planet and it also saves you some money. So I’m always for that. But yeah, I mean, the NFL is washing in cold now, and I thought that was a pretty cool aspect of it.”