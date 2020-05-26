Stephen Curry Snaps Toned Bikini Shot of Wife Ayesha While Quarantined

✖

Stephen Curry recently took photos of his wife Ayesha in a bikini, which has gained a lot of attention. Ayesha posted the photos on her Instagram page and has collected nearly 1 million likes as of Tuesday morning. In the caption, Ayesha wrote "Took me long enough," referring to her weight loss after having three children and now feeling confident about being in a two-piece swimsuit.

Ayesha received a lot of positive feedback for her photos. Actress Oliva Munn wrote, "STOOOOOOOOP!!! Is this what quarantine did to you???? I'm just gonna put down this bread and go for hike real quick." Other notable celebrities to show love to Ayesha were Lala Anthony, Gabrielle Union and Jordyn Woods. However, as much positive feedback Ayesha received, she also was called a hypocrite based on what she wrote on Twitter in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on May 23, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

"Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh?" she tweeted. "Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters." In another tweet, Ayesha wrote: "Just looking at the latest fashion trends. I'll take classy over trendy any day of the week." There were a few fans on Twitter who wrote Ayesha did the same thing she attacked women for doing.

"Ayesha Curry patronised other women for showing skin to men that aren't their partner, then cried about not getting attention from men who aren't her husband, and then went on a mad weight loss journey so she could post the same pics she acted like she was above." one person on Twitter wrote.

It's unclear if Ayesha was referring to women wearing bikinis in her 2015 tweet, but it's clear she's confident in her body. Also, Ayesha mentioned wanting more attention from men while appearing on Red Table Talk in 2019.

"Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that there are all these women throwing themselves [at Steph], but me, the past 10 years, I don't have any of that, I have zero — this sounds weird, but — male attention," she said via Insider. "And so then I begin to internalize and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?'"