Stephen Curry Is Making a Movie With John Legend

Stephen Curry and John Legend are teaming up to produce a sports movie. According to Variety, Curry’s Unanimous Media production banner, Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. and Sony Pictures are coming together to produce the film Signing Day. This will be the first film for Curry’s production company.

“The pic — in the vein of ‘Jerry Maguire’ — follows an extremely driven sports agent trying desperately to sign a young, coveted basketball star as her client. In her desperation and determination, she considers resorting to illegal and unethical means to book the client,” Justin Kroll of Variety wrote.

Along with the film, Curry’s production company plans to develop television shows and films with the help of Sony. This is good news for Curry, which is needed considering he’s currently sidelined with a hand injury. The star Golden State Warriors player broke his hand last month and he could miss the entire 2019-2020 season.

“It’s hard,” Warriors forward Draymond Green told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears of Curry’s injury piled atop the defensively challenged team’s other physical woes. ” Makes things even harder. But just got to keep playing and trying to figure it out. I just wish we got one practice with our team. One practice. We didn’t even get one practice. Not a single one.”

“Just one of those things,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Curry’s injury. “Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing. You could tell he felt really bad. It was just a random basketball play, so stuff happens.”

As for Legend, he was recently named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. When he found out, Legend was not sure what to think.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he said. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Legend is married to Chrissy Teigen and she teased fans on Twitter before the announcement was made. First, she said, “I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby.” And once she got the go-ahead, Teigen said, “my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”