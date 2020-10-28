Stephen A. Smith Thinks Tom Brady and the Bucs Are Headed to the Super Bowl

✖

Stephen A. Smith has made the call on this year's Super Bowl. On a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Smith reacted to the news of the Bucs signing Antonio Brown. With Tom Brady under center and having weapons such as Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored to reach the Super Bowl, according to Smith.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to the Super Bowl," Smith said. He shared the news on his Instagram page and stated in the caption: "Yep! It’s about time to say this." There's still another half of the football season to be played, but the Bucs are in a good position to make a Super Bowl run. After seven games, the team is 5-2 and Brady is looking like the Brady of old lately. In the last five games, Brady has thrown for 15 touchdowns, one interception and posted a passer rating of 111.1. If the playoffs were to start today, the Bucs would be the No. 3 seed behind the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen A. Smith (@stephenasmith) on Oct 27, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT

"I think it's knowing the guys better, knowing the system better, everything that we change each week," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said after the team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "There's such good communication of what we're trying to get done, where the ball should be going versus each coverage. I think it's just total growth of the offense." Along with Brady, the Buccaneers are getting good production from Evans and running back Ronald Jones II. Evans has six touchdowns receptions through even games while Joens has rushed for 506 yards and four touchdowns on 110 carries.

But if the Bucs win a championship, it will be because of their defense. Linebacker Devin White was named Defensive Player of the Week after posting three sacks and 11 tackles on Sunday against the Raiders. He now has 61 tackles and four sacks on the year. Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul leads the team in sacks with 5.5, and cornerback Carlton Davis is having an All-Pro season, breaking up 11 passes and posting three interceptions. The Bucs' next game will be on Sunday night against the New York Giants. On Nov. 18, Tampa Bay will have one of their toughest matchups of the year as they face Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints for the second time this year.