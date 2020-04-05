Stephen A. Smith Makes Major Alteration to Signature Profile Photo to Encourage Face Covering Use

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the co-host of First Take, recently unveiled a new profile picture. This version did not show him next to a superstar athlete or in front of an expensive car. Instead, he simply showed his face covered by a face mask traditionally worn by doctors or nurses.

“This should be all of our mindset right now. #NewProfilePic,” Smith wrote in the caption of his Instagram photo. He wants everyone to focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and one strategy is wearing masks while making necessary trips to the grocery store. Although the CDC still recommends remaining at home in self-quarantine as the best method for “flattening the curve.” If leaving the house becomes a requirement, remaining at least six feet away from others is strongly urged.

This is not the first time that Smith had addressed the ongoing pandemic. He also posted a video on Instagram in which he pleaded with his fellow citizens to follow the advice of medical professionals and practice social distancing.

“I can’t believe in a time like this, you still have to tell people to engage in social distancing, wash your hands, keep your distance, listen to the medical professionals,” Smith said. “Come on, y’all. Come on! We’re all in this together. The more we collectively come together and follow the advice given to us by the medical professionals, the better off we will all be.

“Come on! Get it together!” he continued. “Gratitude, of course, to our first responders and health care workers who are doing what they can to keep us safe. Let’s make sure we assist them by avoiding the emergency room unless dire symptoms are showing up. Don’t just go there because you’ve got the headaches or the sniffles. Let’s come together and do what’s wise. Do the right thing. Engage in social distancing, listen to the medical professionals and do what we can, collectively, to keep us all safe.”

As someone that appears on television every day to discuss the top stories in sports, Smith is missing the action normally provided by the NBA, MLB, and other leagues. However, he also recognizes that following the procedures is believed to be the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Smith will continue to practice social distancing, and he hopes that his fans and followers alike will follow suit.

