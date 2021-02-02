When Will Ronda Rousey Return to WWE?

✖

It's been nearly two years since Ronda Rousey has competed in WWE. And while she has stayed busy with other projects, fans are wondering when is she going to step back in a WWE ring again. The good news is the former UFC star is training, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, as reported by Sportskeeda. But does that mean a comeback is happening?

It's possible Rousey could return at this year's WrestleMania, which takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Apr. 10-11. There were rumors that she was going to return this past weekend for the Royal Rumble. However, she was not seen and Bianca Belair ended up winning the Royal Rumble match. WrestleMania is still on the table, but Meltzer points out that it would make more sense for her to return for next year's WrestleMania in Dallas or the WrestleMania in Los Angeles in 2023 since the upcoming WrestleMania will have limited fans.

In October, Paul Heyman teased Rousey signing a contract extension with WWE. "That's another funny thing about people who don’t discuss their business in public forums," Heyman said to the New York Post. Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey's contract expires at a certain time. I don't understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey's contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information."

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to TMZ and said that she's "hopeful" the 34-year-old returns soon. "Well, you know, Ronda's been very public that she would like to start her own family and you know, once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open," McMahon said. "We are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE."

The return of Rousey would elevate the women's division, but they are in good shape right now. Charlotte Flair came back in December after taking six months off. And Becky Lynch could return sometime this year after welcoming her first child in December. Rousey made an immediate impact when signed a full-time contract with WWE in 2018. In over a year of action, Rousey won the Raw Women's Championship and multiple awards from various pro wrestling media outlets.