Stefon Diggs Sparks Concerns After G-Wagon Found Abandoned Near Miami Train Tracks

Stefon Diggs' Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was found abandoned near train tracks in Miami this past weekend, according to TMZ. Law officials told TMZ they responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle sitting near train tracks near the Miami Airport Station in Florida this past Sunday. The car, a silver Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, was found that had a Maryland license and registered to the Buffalo Bills wide receiver.

Shortly after the investigation, authorities had the vehicle towed since there was no indication of Diggs, a driver or passengers on the scene. TMZ spoke to someone from Diggs' camp and said he was not in Florida at the time and was lent the car to a friend in the area. The friend called for a tow after getting a flat tire but left the vehicle at the scene. Diggs was informed of the situation and had the vehicle repaired at the dealership.

"[Stefon] was not driving the car," Diggs' rep said. "He allowed a friend to use the car while he was gone. Unfortunately, the friend had got a flat tire with the car." Police said the report on the abandoned car is still pending, while Diggs' spokesperson made it clear the vehicle was not stolen and there was no wrongdoing.

Diggs had a breakout season in 2020, catching 127 passes for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro First Team. Diggs played in all 16 games for the first time in his career and helped the Bills reach the AFC Championship game. He was traded to the Bills in March of 2020 after spending his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. It was in Minnesota where Diggs made a name for himself as he caught a game-winning touchdown pass in the divisional round of the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

"I still don't know what just happened," Diggs said after the game. "I really don't. All I can say is 'Give it to God.' Because without him nothing is possible and I wouldn't be here so...damn that s— feel good. Since I first got here, I never stopped working. Today was when all that work paid off. God put me in a position and I just try to take advantage of my opportunity."