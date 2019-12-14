Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Debuts TV Show on New Broadcasting Service Caffeine

Pittsburgh Steelers fans now have a new way to follow star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. On Friday, it was announced that Caffeine, a new broadcasting service, has partnered with Smith-Schuster and other pro athletes to launch original shows. The first show to debut on the Caffeine is Smith-Schuster’s project called Catchin’ W’s With JuJu. Other athletes that will produce content for Caffeine are NBA players Collin Sexton and Kyle Kuzma. NBA star Kevin Durant is one of Caffeine’s silent investors.

Catchin’ W’s With JuJu will have 16 episodes and he “will take part with a series of notable celebrities, including athletes, prominent gamers, entertainers and influencers as the two hang out and game while interacting with the fans.”

“The thing I love most about streaming is being able to engage with my fans—it feels like we’re all hanging out in one room together even though we’re all over the world,” Smith-Schuster said in a press release. “I’m excited to be on Caffeine and have the fans watch me game, talk some trash, and see me get these W’s against my friends!”

The first episode of Smith-Schuster’s show debuted on Friday and it’s one of four news shows debuting this week. Here’s a at the other shows that will be on Caffeine: and can be found on Caffeine.tv:

Offset’s Bet with Set – “Offset faces off against celebrity guests in a series of high stakes competitions. The first episode aired December 12 and featured former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant and Los Angeles Charger Mike Williams.”

Cleveland Cavalier Collin Sexton – “Joins for a weekly stream where he’ll play Call of Duty, Madden, and a series of racing games.”

Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma – “Joins for a recurring stream where he’ll play his favorite games Call of Duty, Fortnite, NBA 2K20, Rainbow Six Siege, and Grand Theft Auto 5.”

Rapper DoJa Cat’s weekly stream – “Joins Caffeine for a regular stream where she’ll play her favorite games and make music for her fans.”

“We’re beyond excited to welcome JuJu, Collin, Kyle, and Doja Cat and their fans to Caffeine,” said Ben Keighran, founder and CEO of Caffeine. “We’re creating a better way for entertainers, gamers, and athletes to create live content and connect with their communities, and we’re excited to see these creators start contributing our growing community.”

Smith-Schuster has been with the Steelers since 2017 and he’s considered as one of the top young wide receivers in the game. He reached the Pro Bowl last year after posting 111 receptions 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries have slowed him down this year, posting 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.