Starrcast 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Ric Flair's Last Match

A pro wrestling legend will compete in his final match on Sunday. Ric Flair is in Nashville for Starrcast and will return to the ring one final time to compete in a tag team match. The event, which will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds, will start at 6 p.m. ET and air on pay-per-view via FITE TV.

Flair will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event. Flair, 73, has recently been training with Lethal to get ready for the match, which is the first time Flair has competed in the ring since 2011. Flair announced he was returning to the ring in May, but the type of match and his opponent wasn't announced at the time. And he got the idea for a comeback match after watching "Stone Cold" Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in April.

"I still didn't think about wrestling, but I really enjoyed watching that," Flair said to ESPN. "Steve came out and did a lot more than I thought he would do. Austin competes. That's what makes him who he is. And Vince [McMahon]? What can I say about Vince? He's the most competitive guy in the world."

The card will also feature some of the top professional wrestlers in the world. Jonathan Gresham will compete in a Four Corners match against Nick Wayne, Alan Angels and Konosuke Takeshita, Gresham competes in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor and is a former Ring of Honor World Champion. There will also be a match called The Bunkhouse Battle Royal which was originally started by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes over 30 years ago.

Additional matches include Kerry and Ricky Morton taking on Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson as well as The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) facing Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in tag team matches. There will also be a AAA Four-Way match between, Rey Finix, Taurus, Ladero Kid and Bandido. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against Jacob Fatu, and Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering in a Triple Threat match. The rest of the card includes Killer Koss vs. Dave Boy Smith Jr., Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita and The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes.