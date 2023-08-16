Star NFL Wide Receiver Seeks Restraining Order From 'Disturbed' Woman

One of the best players in the NFL is seeking court-ordered protection from a woman who is allegedly harassing him and his mother. According to TMZ Sports, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase went to court on Tuesday to file a temporary restraining order against the woman named Ambar Hunter, who he claims he had a one-night stand with. Chase claims Hunter is behind an "unhinged and disturbing" pattern of harassment aimed at him and his mother. He claims she started threatening them after he refused to continue their relationship after being together for one night.

Chase says he got together with Hunter in July 2021, and she has since tried to damage his brand through "calculated and ongoing harassment." He says Hunter mostly harrases him on social media where she makes false statements about him being a deadbeat father. Chase says he does have a child with Hunter, adding she posts photos of another person's child to make it seem they have a kid. The LSU alum also claims that Hunter is saying lies about being a victim of domestic violence.

The harassment continued this past July when Hunter allegedly posts Chase's mother's personal cell phone number on Instagram which Chase said led to tons of harassing calls and texts. Chase's attorneys, Jason Lampert and Michael Goldstein released a statement to TMZ Sports, saying, "Earlier today Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter's ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021. After exhausting every out of court remedy, he was left with no other option. Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending."

Chase, 23, was selected by the Bengals at No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 after catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, Chase caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. He was been selected to the Pro Bowl twice and helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. Chase also holds the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie.