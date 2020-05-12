Stacy Keibler, WWE and 'DWTS' Alum, Welcomes Third Child

✖

Stacy Keibler is now a mom of three. On Instagram, the former WWE star welcomed a baby girl named Isabella Faith to the family. It's the third child for Keiber and husband Jared Pobre. They have a son, Bodhi Brooks, 22 months, and daughter, Ava Grace, 5. Keibler announced the news on Mother's Day and said she's "blessed" to have Isabella part of the family.

"Today is so special because it’s my first Mother’s Day as a family of five!" Kiebler wrote. "My heart is filled with so much love. We are so incredibly blessed to welcome Isabella Faith to our family. Wishing all Mommas out there a very Happy Mother’s Day." Keibler announced she was pregnant in December. She told PEOPLE magazine she wanted another child because she saw how her son and daughter get along. "Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids," she said. "We live in Jackson Hole, and it's so nice to just have a little tribe there."

The couple first found out they were pregnant with Isabella in August. However, they waited a while before they told their kids. "We had a picture of the first sonogram and we brought my daughter in," Keibler says. "My son — he's too little. He was there with us when we told Ava, but she's 5. So we expected her to be excited and we showed her a picture of the sonogram and we just said, 'We have some really exciting news.' She was so excited. She was jumping up and down and she was just full of joy, which is heartwarming."

Along with her work in WWE, Kebler is also known for being on Dancing with the Stars. She was in the second season of the show and finished in third place behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Drew Lachey of the music group 98 degrees. Keibler was also a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens.

"First strutting onto the sports-entertainment scene after winning WCW’s nationwide search for a new Nitro Girl, Keibler used her 42-inch stems to kick open that door of opportunity and become one of the most admired talents in WCW before it was purchased in 2001 by Mr. McMahon," Keibler's bio on WWE.com reads. "Upon arriving in WWE, Keibler brought her leggy brand of distraction to a new level, joining the WCW/ECW Alliance and managing The Dudley Boyz to the top of the tag ranks in 2001. Keibler even seduced The Chairman himself by dancing on his desk mid-ring to earn the title of his 'executive assistant.'"