WWE Alum Stacy Keibler Reveals Ravens Cheerleader Throwback Ahead of Tonight’s Playoff Game

The Baltimore Ravens have a major playoff game on Saturday night, and former WWE star Stacy Keibler is fired up. She wants the Ravens to win due to rather unique ties to the team. Keibler showed this by posting a throwback photo from her time serving as a cheerleader for the Ravens.

According to her photo on Instagram, Keibler spent her pre-wrestling days as a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens. She joined the squad in 1997 at the age of 18 and has remained a fan in the years since. Keibler even appeared in a commercial with former Ravens running back Ray Rice.

“Go Ravens!! I’ll always be a huge Ravens fan! This game is bringing back so many memories. #TB to when I was a Ravens cheerleader!” Keibler wrote in the caption of the photo.

She may not be associated with the Ravens anymore, but Keibler has not stopped rooting for her favorite team. Whether she is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, or Los Angeles, she is talking Ravens football and hoping that they will be winning a third Super Bowl since returning to Maryland. Although she does fondly remember her days with the team.

“Purple has always been one of my favorite colors, so naturally that was my favorite thing about my Ravens uniform,” Keibler told PEOPLE about her cheerleading days. “My least favorite thing would have to be wearing next to nothing when at times it was freezing and snowing out!”

In order to achieve this goal, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will need to take care of business at home against the visiting the Tennessee Titans. Ryan Tannehill and co. defeated the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round and are full of confidence. They have faith they will be able to use running back Derrick Henry to set the tone early against the Ravens.

Keibler will not be on the sidelines looking to fire up the crowd, but she will be watching Saturday night’s game with great interest. She wants Jackson and the Ravens offense to build up a massive lead while the defense holds Henry in check. This will set the stage for a home playoff game against either the Houston Texans or Kansas City Chiefs and, potentially, a return to the Super Bowl.

