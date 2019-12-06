WWE Alum Stacy Keibler Pregnant With Third Child

Stacy Keibler’s family is going to get a little bigger very soon! On Instagram, the former WWE superstar, who has been married to Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre since 2014, announced she is expecting her third child in May of 2020. Keibler already has a daughter who is 5 and a son who is will turn 18 months later this month.

“Taking these pics was a glimpse into what the next few years will be like with a third child — hectic, silly, and so much fun!! I wouldn’t have it any other way and we are all super excited for baby number 3!!!” Keibler wrote on Instagram.

That led to a number of her fans commenting on her post and showing support for Keibler. WWE alum Trish Status was one of the first to comment on the post by writing, “Congrats mama!!!!”

One fan liked the fact the news came right before Christmas. The Instagram user wrote, “So exciting! You should have a healthy pregnancy! Amazing news for the holidays!”

Another fan knows what Keibler is about to go through as she has three kids of her own. “3 changed my life immensely. Just adding one seemed so simple… [laughing out loud] [laughing emoji]. It really is awesome though. Congratulations!” they wrote.

Another mother talked about how her third child just arrived: “Congrats! I just had my baby #3 on Monday! Came home from hospital yesterday my 4 year old and 2 year old and now,newborn are so sweet. I was a little worried about my 2 year old as he is a mommas boy, but he loves his new “baby”. It is gonna be a fun time with all 3.”

WWE alum Torrie Wilson also commented on the post: “So excited for you.”

Keibler is known for her work in WWE and WCW in the 2000s. She did not win any championship belts during her pro wrestling career but she won the WWE Babe of the Year award in 2004. Keibler was also a participant in the second season of the ABC show Dancing with the Stars and she finished in third place. Earlier this year, Keibler made a return to the WWE as she inducted Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame.