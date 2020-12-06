'Space Jam: A New Legacy': First Look at Bugs Bunny Released

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy is drawing near, creating excitement among potential viewers. Not much is known about the sequel starring LeBron James, but one of the animated stars has made an appearance. The movie's version of Bugs Bunny has surfaced.

The reveal came as part of WarnerMedia's virtual CCXP panel. A brief video showed the iconic character giving a tour of the Warner Bros. lot while he hyped up Space Jam 2. Omelete captured a screenshot and posted it on Twitter for the world to see. Although the image only showed Bugs from the neck up as he sat behind the wheel of what appeared to be a golf cart.

"Bugs from the First Space Jam just has more Life to him... I know Space Jam 2 is a bit away and this is probably just a quick first look, but it worries me a bit," one person commented on Twitter. There were a few that weighed in after seeing the new version of the iconic rabbit. Some said that it was a "different" look but that they still liked it. Others said that they were not fond of the design.

Space Jam 2 is currently on the schedule for July 16, 2021. It previously was set for June, which James reiterated when discussing COVID-19's impact on the schedule. He said that much of the remaining work was animation and that being indoors was "great for us." James continued and said that he wished they could provide something for viewers stuck at home.

While the first Space Jam focused on Michael Jordan and his peers, the sequel will include several modern-day pros. Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook will help James represent the NBA. WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike will also serve roles in the film.

Along with the NBA stars, a superhero will play a role in the sequel. Don Cheadle has a role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, reportedly as a villain. Actor Paul Scheer provided this information during an appearance on The Athletic's Clip City podcast. "Actually Don Cheadle, who I do Black Monday with, he's the bad guy in Space Jam [2], and he said LeBron's really great. He was great in Trainwreck too," Scheer said.