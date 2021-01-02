Sonya Deville Returns to 'Smackdown' After Real-Life Attempted Kidnapping

✖

Professional wrestler Sonya Deville was involved in a frightening situation in August after a man allegedly tried to kidnap her at her home. Months after the police arrested the attempted kidnapper, she made her return to WWE events. Deville walked backstage at SmackDown, parading past several other superstars.

The sight of Deville stunned viewers considering that the superstar "had to leave" WWE after losing to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam. The bout featured a "loser leaves" bet, which ended Deville's time with the promotion. However, the commentary noted that she was reinstated and could return to WWE. Although the exact circumstances surrounding her reinstatement are unknown.

"Daddy’s Home," Deville tweeted after she appeared on SmackDown. Several fans responded to the news and expressed excitement about her return. Several said that Deville needs to enter in the women's Royal Rumble and then go on to become a champion at Wrestlemania 37. Although others just expressed happiness about seeing her in WWE after the attempted kidnapping.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a 24-year-old man named Phillip A. Thomas drove from South Carolina to Hillsborough County where Deville lives and parked his car near a church close to the intended victim's home. When he reached the home, he cut a hole in the patio screen and stayed on the patio for "three to four hours" while observing the home through a window. Once the homeowner had gone to bed, Thomas entered through a sliding door and set off a security alarm. After spotting the attempted kidnapper through a window, the homeowner, listed as the WWE Superstar, fled the scene with a guest and called 911.

Police reported that Thomas was inside the home when they arrived and told them he had planned to take Deville hostage. He also reportedly was carrying a knife, zip ties, duct tape, a can of mace and more. The Sheriff's Department detailed the investigation in their press release.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release following Thomas' arrest. "It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder."

Authorities held on Thomas on charges of aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling and attempted armed kidnapping. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Catherine Catlin also denied the defense's motion to set bail following the arrest. She found that Thomas "is a threat to the safety of the community." Depositions for the case are set to begin in February 2021.