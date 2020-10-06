Social Media Sends Baby Name Ideas to Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews are having a baby. The couple announced the news last month, and fans have started to send the couple possible names for the child. The news of the pregnancy comes just a few weeks after Mahomes asked Matthews to marry him.

The Super Bowl MVP was recently on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive and talked about being a father "No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said. Mahomes has accomplished a lot in 2020, which led to the radio hosts asking him what has the year taught him on a personal level. "I think it's just about growing up, about having the responsibility and evolving as a family," he added. "I think we've done that — me and Brittany, and the people around me — and I'm just excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world."

In the last 10 months, Mahomes has won a Super Bowl, been named Super Bowl MVP, got engaged, announced his fiancee is pregnant and is also a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals. Mahomes will say that getting engaged and expecting a baby are the two that stand out the most. But he'll also say that asking Matthews to marry him was more intimidating than playing in the Super Bowl.

"You don't think it's going to be nerve-racking, especially when you been with someone for so long," Mahomes said. "But before you get on that knee, you're heart's racing, I promise you that. Mahomes was then asked who was going to be his best man at his wedding considering a lot of guys would love to have that job." Here's a look at social media giving baby name ideas to Mahomes and Matthews.