'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Shares New Baby Bump Photo

The former 'Little People, Big World' star told fans that she is 'finally starting to actually do some homebirth prep' as she awaits the arrival of her fourth baby with husband Jeremy Roloff.

The Little People, Big World family is about to get a little bigger. After announcing in November that she is expecting her fourth baby with husband Jeremy Roloff, pregnant mom of three Audrey Roloff is counting down the days to her baby girl's arrival, and currently well in the midst of preparing for her homebirth.

In a pregnancy update last week, the former TLC star shared a new photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump as she opened up about the upcoming arrival of her fourth child, telling fans that she is "finally starting to actually do some homebirth prep." Roloff went on to ask her "fellow homebirth mamas" for some advice, sharing that she "would love for you to share things you loved having for your births," adding that she has already received "so many good tips/insight I wanted to offer a space to share in the comments."

Audrey's fellow moms were quick to jump in. In the comments section, one person wrote, "homebirth is beautiful & natural and should never be discouraged when you are in the right care," with another person calling their homebirth "the BEST experience" as they shared, "twinkle lights to hang on the wall for low lighting made our space so peaceful. Another thing that was super helpful were cooling towels." Responding to one person who said homebirth is the "best experience ever," Audrey wrote, "yes so excited."

Neither Audrey not her husband have revealed the due date for their fourth baby, who will join their four other kids – daughter Ember, 6 and sons Bode, 3, and Radley, 2. The couple announced they were expecting baby No. 4 in November when they shared a joint video to Instagram that showed Audrey whisper a secret to her husband, who then passed the message along to their kids one by one. At the end, Radley shouted, "Big brother!" They captioned the video, "Secrets out... Baby #4 is on the way," adding that they "are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!" In January, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Audrey's latest pregnancy comes amid a busy time for her family, as the former Little People, Big World couple is currently in the midst of a major home renovation. Along with chronicling her pregnancy, Audrey has also documented the renovation process, sharing in an April 9 post that they finished the fireplace as she shared photos of the completed project, including a sweet image of herself cradling her belly.