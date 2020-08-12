Soccer Star Rodney Wallace Opens up on Owning CBD Brand Rewind, Helping MLS Players Get Healthy (Exclusive)

✖

Rodney Wallace knew things had to change. In 2017, Wallace, who just signed with New York City FC, was dealing with severe pains in his hip. He was able to play through the pain while taking medication. But what really helped him was taking CBD as part of his routine, though he needed something that was THC-free. Thankfully, with the help of his wife, he was able to start his own CBD brand called Rewind. PopCulture.com got a chance to speak to Wallace about Rewind, revealing how he wants to help other athletes in being able to feel as healthy as he does in an organic way.

"It was something that was introduced to me and it completely changed my life," Wallace told PopCulture. From my experiences, I wanted to figure out how I could better other athletes, other individuals. I wanted them to reach the height that I reached once I started to use CBDs. It was such a lifechanging experience for me. I have to make it so other athletes feel the same way I feel when I wake up in the morning."

Rewind has a number of different products for consumers to use such as CBD Strawberry Lemonade Gummies, Game Day Berry CBD Drink Mix, Lavender Eucalyptus Salve and Rosemary CBD Sheet Mask. When Wallace and his wife first introduced Rewind, he said was a "shock to many because my wife and I were working on it behind the scenes for two years. Finally, we came out with the perfect product, we knew it was going to deliver because of the quality of the product. Once we came out with it, It was such a good feeling and we were able to now spread the word by the quality of the products."

Wallace also said MLS players would come to him to get his products in order to prepare for the season. He also mentioned trainers would approach him for products so they can give it to their athletes. "I'm proud to say that it does work, not just coming from me but from coming from them, that feels good. That's the ultimate win for us right now," Wallace said when talking about players using Rewind.

Wallace is currently not playing in MLS as he's recovering from a hip procedure. He's in the process of making a return, but in the meantime, Rewind has been his focus, which was all made possible by his wife, who encouraged him to use CBDs and start Rewind.

"She's always been a driving force behind a lot of my success because of the type of person that she is," Wallace added. "She's so motivating and she's the one that pushed me to go on with this vision that we had."