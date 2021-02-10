✖

Soccer star Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt died at the age of 25. According to a report by Bild who cited the Berlin police, the model and former contestant of Germany's Next Top Model was found dead in a home on Tuesday.

"Yesterday at around 8.30 p.m., there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide," Berlin police told the German publication, as reported by E! News. "A lifeless person was found in the home. There are no indications of third-party negligence." Sara Kula, a German model who was friends with Lenhardt, confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Rest in peace," Kulka wrote. "You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye. I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would. I will never forget you, I don't know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family."

This news of Lenhardt's death comes days after she and Boateng broke up. "We will go our separate ways from now on," Boateng's now-deleted Instagram post read. "That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one. I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologize to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children. I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now. I wish Kasia all the best."

Boateng, 32, plays for Bayern Munich, a club that is a member of the Bundesliga. He has been with the club since 2011 and helped the team win Bundesliga and the UEFA Championships League last season. During the 2015-16 season, Boateng was named Germany Footballer of the Year, making him the first defender to win the honor since 1997.

"I cannot describe what is going through my mind at the moment. I am naturally proud that I was able to achieve this," Boateng said as reported by DW.com. Boateng has been a member of the German national team since 2009. He has played in three World Cups and helped the team win the tournament in 2014.