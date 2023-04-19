Soccer Star Left With Serious Injuries After Car Crash

A soccer star is dealing with multiple injuries following a car accident over the weekend. Ciro Immobile was hospitalized with back and rib injuries after being involved in an accident in Rome on Sunday, according to his club Lazio (per CNN). Eugenio Patane, Rome's mobility commissioner, said a tram was involved in the accident.

"Following a road accident, the footballer Ciro Immobile suffered a distortion trauma of the spine and a compound fracture of the right 11th rib," Lazio announced in a statement. His condition is currently good. The footballer remains under observation in the emergency medicine department directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome."

Immobile has not commented on the crash but reposted a message for his lawyer Erdis Doraci on his Instagram Story which read "The thoughts of my client Ciro Immobile, shaken by what happened today, go to his two daughters; and to the tram driver to whom he wishes a speedy recovery. He is relieved that no one has sustained serious injuries, aware in this difficult moment that he acted correctly, trusts fully in the authorities who are carrying out the investigation."

Patane sent a statement to CNN to share more details about the accident. "There will be time to understand the dynamics of the accident: witness testimonies have been acquired by the Municipal Police, in particular from a witness who was stopped at the red light and who saw the dynamic. The impact was very strong: the car hit the tram which veered off the tracks," he said. "The tram weighs 18 tons and at that point the tram car, which weighs six tons, came off the track. At this moment, however, I don't feel like assigning responsibility to one or the other, the Municipal Police must ascertain it, perhaps with videos."

Immobile, 33, has been with Lazio since 2016. In 231 career appearances with the Serie A club, Immobile has scored 160 goals, making him the club's all-time leading scorer. He has led the club to a Coppa Italia title in 2018-19 and Supercopppa Italiana titles in 2017 and 2019. Immobile is also part of the Italy national team and has scored 15 goals in 55 appearances since 2014. He helped the team win the UEFA European Championship in 2020.