US Women’s Soccer Star Alex Morgan Shows Baby Bump Before Team Practice, Wants to Play in Olympics

Alex Morgan isn’t letting pregnancy slow down her practice schedule. The 30-year-old soccer star was spotted showing up to team practice, despite being seven months pregnant. She’s planning on staying in top physical condition throughout her pregnancy, as she intends to play in the Olympics this summer.

Oh what’s up, California! Thrilled to be here surrounded by ALL our favorite people. 😏 pic.twitter.com/0qMymWeFOE — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 5, 2020

In the 14-second clip, Morgan is the fourth one out of the vehicle (though her baby bump makes her easy to spot). Immediately afterward, The Daily Mail noted that her teammate Kelley O’Hara walks behind her hyping the team’s “special guest.”

Morgan first announced she and husband Servando Carrasco were expecting their first child back in October. A midfielder for the LA Galaxy, Carrasco first met Morgan when they were both playing soccer at Cal. They tied the knot in 2014 and have been together ever since.

As part of the United States Women’s National Team win, Morgan was crucial to their World Cup-winning campaign in France. She scored six goals in the tournament, including five during a 13-0 victory over Thailand, which earned her the Silver Boot award.

It also marked the second consecutive World Cup crown that Morgan helped the USWNT win, with the first taking place in 2015. Four years prior to that, Morgan was the youngest member of the team, yet nonetheless played a role in helping them reach the World Cup Finals, although the U.S. later lost to Japan that year.

Last summer, Morgan was named one of the top-paid female athletes of 2019. However, she’s paid a salary of only $250,000 but made the ranks after bringing in an additional $5.5 million from sponsors the likes of Nike, Coca-Cola, Beats, AT&T, Volkswagen, and Continental Tires.

In fact, the low salary (relatively speaking) inspired Morgan and her teammates to band with Time’s Up to fight for equal pay for women. The new partnership also involved Hollywood types like Jessica Chastain and Brie Larson with the goal of equality in entertainment, sports and every other industry.

Next month, Morgan and her teammates will be due for a mediation on a class-action lawsuit that they filed against the U.S. Soccer Federation. The lawsuit claims the women’s team was paid only $1.725 million in bonuses for winning the 2015 World Cup. However, the men’s team landed $5.375 million after being eliminated during the 16th round.