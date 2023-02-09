Soccer Player Volkan Kahraman Killed in Murder-Suicide

Former soccer star Volkan Kahraman was shot dead in a city street murder-suicide. According to Euro Weekly News, the 43-year-old met a friend for a coffee on Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, and an argument ensued resulting in Kahraman being shot in the head. The argument ended with the shooter dying by suicide, according to the Austrian News Agency. The motive for the shooting is not known, but bystanders said that "jealousy" may be involved and the argument was "heated."

According to Mirror, Austrian police are investigating the incident. "We were called to the scene at around 11:40 am, but every attempt at resuscitation proved fruitless," spokesman Daniel Furst said in a statement. Kahraman played for several clubs during his career which began in 1997 and ended in 2009. When former club Austria Vienna learned the news, a statement was released mourning the loss.

"Volkan Kahraman died today, Wednesday, at the age of just 43. The former midfielder played for Austria's youth team for many years before moving to the Netherlands in 1995," a club statement read. "After further stints in Turkey, Kahraman returned to Vienna favorites in the winter of 2003, played eight competitive games the following spring and won the double with the violets. Most recently, the three-time Austrian national player was engaged as a coach and sporting director in the lower house of Vienna. Austria Wien wishes the bereaved, especially his family and close friends, a lot of strength. Rest in peace Volkan."

Kahraman played for Excelsior on a loan from 1998-2000, and the club also reacted to the news. "We received the sad news that our former player Volkan Kahraman was killed in a crime in Vienna. The 43-year-old Austrian played for our club from 1998 to 2000 and came to 63 official matches, in which he scored five times," a club statement read. "The Vienna-born midfielder moved from the youth of Austria Wien to Feyenoord in 1995. There he made his debut in the first team in 1997, but was then loaned out to Excelsior. Kahraman left Kralingen after two seasons. He played for various clubs and wore the shirt of the Austrian national team three times. We wish the relatives a lot of strength with this loss."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.