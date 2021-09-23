Soccer Coach Arrested Over Alleged 2015 Sexual Assault

An assistant soccer coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has been arrested on the charges of sexual assault and booked into El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, according to Fox 21 News. David Meyer is accused of assaulting an adult female in 2015. They reportedly met at a party, which is where he allegedly assaulted her.

According to KKTV, detectives began investigating Meyer in August. Police said that Meyer, 25, is an assistant coach for the UCCS men’s soccer team and a full-time coach with the Pride Soccer Club in Colorado Springs. A spokesperson for the University told KKTV that the incident happened when Meyer was not employed with UCCS. Pride Soccer reacted to the arrest with a statement to KKTV.

“Pride Soccer has been informed by legal authorities that a goalkeeping coach for the club has been arrested and charged with sexual assault. Dave Meyer has been put on administrative leave pending further investigation. Once Pride Soccer found about the allegations, we immediately suspended him,” Executive Director Candace Brooks said.

“The incidents are alleged to have occurred before Mr. Meyer started with the club, and club officials were unaware of any allegations of abuse or wrongdoing. All coaches and employees of the club undergo a comprehensive background check and interview. Pride Soccer has reported this incident to SafeSport, a national organization which investigates and works to prevent sexual misconduct in sports organizations.”

According to Meyer’s LinkedIn profile, he became a coach for UCCS in July 2019. On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released mugshots of Meyer. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on Monday. UCCS has not commented on the situation since it’s an open case. But the school said that Meyer works as a volunteer.

Meyer played college soccer at UCCS. According to his bio, Meyer was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year. He was also named to the All-RMAC First team as well as the RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.