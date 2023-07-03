Skip Bayless Decides to Dump Gasoline on Charles Barkley Feud

Skip Bayless is not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on Charles Barkley. The FS1 host called the legendary NBA player a "clown" after Barkley took a shot at him while covering The Match which featured Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce taking on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a golf tournament. Barkley was defending Shannon Sharpe who recently worked on the FS1 show Undisputed with Bayless.

"He's the best tight end, it's between him and Gronk as the best ever. And I don't want to leave out Shannon Sharpe," Barkley, 60, said per Deadline. "I want one of those jobs where I can get a buyout for working with an idiot." Barkley later said, "What do you think Ernie? You think I can get a buyout for working with Shaq? I'm just saying, if they're gonna give people buyouts if they're working with a damn idiot, I want one too!"

Bayless, 71, then went to Twitter and said, "Still chuckling over a clown calling me an idiot." With Bayless and Barkley having big personalities, this feud could go on for the rest of the year. And while Barkley doesn't seem to have a lot of love for Bayless, Sharpe had some great things to say about his former co-worker during his final appearance on Undisputed last month.

"Skip Bayless. You fought for me, brother. I'm here because of you," Sharpe stated, per Yahoo Sports. "You've allowed me to share the stage with you. You've allowed me to share the platform. I'm going to cry in the car, but I'm not going to cry now. The opportunity that you gave me, to become what I became, I'm forever indebted to you. I'll never forget what you did for me. You've helped me grow more than you'll ever know. One more thing before you go, Skip. One more thing. All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had. I gave you everything I had."

Bayless joined FS1 in 2016 after spending several years as a commentator on ESPN. He started his sports journalism career writing for newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, Dallas Morning News, Dallas Morning Herald, Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.