Simone Biles Reveals Steamy Beach Photo With Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

Simone Biles is looking to do some damage in the Olympics next year but until then, she is enjoying the time she has with her family and friends as she revels in a beach vacation with her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr. Biles has been posting photos of the two at the beach and the one that has caught everyone’s eye is her making out while in a bikini with the caption, “adult swim.” That led to a number of fans showing love for Biles in the comments section on Instagram.

“What shell they said? I love it, she’s livinggggg,” wrote the fan.

Another fan was feeling the heat after looking at the photo. “Whew!!!! It’s realllll hot on that beach!!!!” they added.

“You are so flipping cute together,” wrote another.

Both Biles and Ervin have shown a lot of love for each other recently. Biles shows it on social media and Ervin showed a lot of it when the star gymnast was competing in the World Championships back in October. A video of Ervin is seen going crazy for Biles when she is performing and once Biles was done with her performance, Ervin is seen covering his eyes from not crying.

“MY WOMAN IS A 5x WORLD CHAMPION IN THE ALL-AROUND & I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD,” Ervin wrote on Instagram. “I get hyped every time I watch her do her thing & today was no exception. Congratulation, babe! The whole world is proud of you!”

“My mans [lips emoji] can’t wait to give you the biggest smooch ever! thanks for your endless support babe [heart emoji] I love you with my whole heart,” Biles said in response to the video.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo next summer and Biles, 22 said this will be the last one she competes in.

“I am in pain most of the time, but it kind of feels right as if not, it is like you could do more. I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last,” Biles said per CNN.

In 2016 when the Olympics were in Rio de Janeiro, Biles won five medals including four gold. She earned first place in team, all-around, vault and floor exercise. The other medal was a bronze in the balance beam. In the World Championships, Biles has won 25 medals including 19 gold.