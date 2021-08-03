Kevin Hart Warns Social Media to 'Slow the F— Down' on Their Opinions of Simone Biles

✖

Kevin Hart has a message to people on social media who want to blast Simone Biles for withdrawing from multiple events in the Tokyo Olympics. On his SiriusXM show Straight From The Hart, the 42-year-old actor and comedian shared his thoughts on Biles being judged by various people. While talking to his co-hosts The Plastic Cup Boyz, Hart warned people to "slow the f— down" and put their "opinion car[s] in park."

“We, as people, have a really bad habit of speaking on other people's lives and their mental - and their decisions as if we truly know what's going on with them," Hart said. "Stop, take a second, slow down. Slow the f— down. Pull your opinion car over. Put your opinion car in Park…and literally take a second and go ‘wait a minute. I don't know this person. I don't have their phone number. I don't have their email address. I don't have their address. I've never been to a dinner. I've never been to a function. I've never been anywhere with this person. Why am I speaking as if I know the ins and outs?’ Just ask yourself those questions. And when you come up with the correct answers, which is you don't, then just step off and go, 'Man, they might actually be going through some s—.'"

Hart went on to say Biles did what was best for her. "This girl chose to step down. Unfortunately, as fans, we love her, we want to see her do what she does and her talent shine," Hart stated. "But guess what? That's not our decision. So hey, if she chose to do something else, let that girl do what she got to do. And we as fans move on to the next.”

Hart made these comments before Biles decided to compete in the balance beam event on the final day for gymnastics at the Olympics. She was able to put on a strong performance, earning a bronze medal. Biles leaves the Olympics with two medals (silver for Team USA) and now has seven Olympic medals total, which ties her with Shannon Miller for the most for an American female gymnast.

Overall, Biles has won 32 medals in the Olympics and World Championships. She is tied with Larisa Latynina for the most all-time for a gymnast. It's possible Biles could compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but if not. She will be remembered as one of the most dominant gymnasts in history. Straight From The Hart airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET on SiriusXM's Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel 96.