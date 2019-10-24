Simone Biles Throws out Mind-Blowing First Pitch With Backflip at Game 2 of World Series

Simone Biles is a big Houston Astros fan and got the opportunity last night to throw out the first pitch in Game 2 of the World Series. But before Biles threw out the first pitch, she gave fans a bold, little treat that showed why she’s one of the best gymnasts in the world. As she walked onto the field, Biles did a backflip with a twist on the mound. The Olympic gold medalist then threw out the first pitch to Astros outfielder Jacob Marisnick. Interestingly enough, she received Marisnick’s autograph and not the other way around.

.@Simone_Biles adding her own twist and turns for tonight’s 1st pitch before Game 2 of the World Series. #Astros pic.twitter.com/0ftW76JUe8 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 24, 2019

With the moment going viral and capturing the attention of fans on social media, there were a number of users who took to Twitter last night to comment on Biles’ unique first pitch.

“She should be signing that baseball for (Reddick),” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Simone Biles is a national treasure, and she’s such an inspiration! What she has overcome, with a smile, with bravery, and with staggering tenacity just makes me shake my head in amazement. Brava, [Simone Biles]… but, let’s go #Nats!”

“She’s just so damn CUTE!!! A tiny powerhouse with uber-toned, strong muscles that can do things with her body that have been unseen and unheard of before now. But, she’s just so got dang CUTE!!! I love it!” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “I can barely walk up the stairs in tight jeans and this girl is out here flipping and spinning like it’s no big deal. Holy s—.”

This is not the first time Biles has thrown out the first pitch in style. Back in 2016, she did a front flip before throwing out the first pitch in a game between the Astros and the Seattle Mariners. Unfortunately, Biles’ backflip did not bring the Astros good luck as the team lost the Washington Nationals 12-3 and they now down 2-0 in the series.

Biles looks sharp and ready to put on a show in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo. Earlier this month, Biles made history at the World Gymnastics Championship, winning five gold medals at the event and now has won 25 medals in the World Championships. Biles competed in the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and won five medals, including four gold.