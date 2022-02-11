Simone Biles Attends ‘Magic Mike Live’ Show, Receives Steamy Dance

Simone Biles enjoyed herself at a Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports obtained photos and videos of the gymnastics star at the show at SAHARA Las Vegas on Thursday night. She was sitting in the audience before getting pulled on stage with another woman. Biles received a streamy lap dance from one of the dancers. And at one point, Biles was picked up and taken to the floor.

TMZ Sports said Biles seem to have a good time and passed with the dancers once the show was over. This comes as Biles is dating Houston Texans safety, Jonathan Owens. Last year, Biles spoke to Wall Street Journal Magazine and revealed how she began dating Owens. “He would say I slid into his DMs,” Biles told the outlet, per the TODAY show. “I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

Owens previously told Texas Monthly Magazine that he didn’t know about Biles’ career when she reached out to him. “I didn’t know who she was,” he said. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked. …”We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic. It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn’t do anything.”

“So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful. This was a match made in heaven,” Owens continued. “There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”

Biles is the most one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympic history winning seven medals in her career. Last year Biles won the silver medal in the team competition and bronze in the balance beam event. Owens played in seven games for the Texans last season and recorded 18 tackles and one interception.