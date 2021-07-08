Baseball Fans Debate if Los Angeles Angels Star Is the Next Babe Ruth

Los Angeles Angels pitcher, designated hitter and outfielder Shohei Ohtani is getting Babe Ruth vibes. He was elected to play in this year's All-Star game as a designated hitter and pitcher. The 27-year old has 32 home runs, which is the record for the most homers in a single MLB season by a Japanese-born player. And as a pitcher, Ohtani has a 4-1 record with a 3.49 ERA with 87 strikeouts.

"I'm saying it now: If you haven't seen him take BP, watch him in the Home Run Derby, because it's gonna be a show," Angels center fielder Mike Trout said, per ESPN. "He can hit, line to line, stupid power. To see him hit in Colorado, obviously with them balls, during the derby, it's gonna be must-see TV."

Based on the way Ohtani is playing fans, players and managers have compared him to Ruth. "There's not been one name mentioned, other than his, to compare Shohei to," Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "I think that just screams what this is all about. We all romanticize what it would have been like to watch Babe Ruth play. 'He pitched, really?' ... I mean you hear this stuff, and it's a larger-than-life thought or concept. Now we're living it, so don't underestimate what we're seeing. We always romanticize the past, and sometimes you miss what's going on right in front of your eyes." Here's a look at fans debating if Ohtani can be like Ruth.