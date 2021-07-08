Baseball Fans Debate if Los Angeles Angels Star Is the Next Babe Ruth
Los Angeles Angels pitcher, designated hitter and outfielder Shohei Ohtani is getting Babe Ruth vibes. He was elected to play in this year's All-Star game as a designated hitter and pitcher. The 27-year old has 32 home runs, which is the record for the most homers in a single MLB season by a Japanese-born player. And as a pitcher, Ohtani has a 4-1 record with a 3.49 ERA with 87 strikeouts.
"I'm saying it now: If you haven't seen him take BP, watch him in the Home Run Derby, because it's gonna be a show," Angels center fielder Mike Trout said, per ESPN. "He can hit, line to line, stupid power. To see him hit in Colorado, obviously with them balls, during the derby, it's gonna be must-see TV."
Based on the way Ohtani is playing fans, players and managers have compared him to Ruth. "There's not been one name mentioned, other than his, to compare Shohei to," Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "I think that just screams what this is all about. We all romanticize what it would have been like to watch Babe Ruth play. 'He pitched, really?' ... I mean you hear this stuff, and it's a larger-than-life thought or concept. Now we're living it, so don't underestimate what we're seeing. We always romanticize the past, and sometimes you miss what's going on right in front of your eyes." Here's a look at fans debating if Ohtani can be like Ruth.
The best thing about Shohei Ohtani is that the broadcast will be talking about how he could damn well be better than Babe Ruth or other MLB legends and then he's just in the dugout doing something like this: pic.twitter.com/Fjvln2bLEm— Molls (@mollyburkhardt) July 7, 2021
One fan wrote: "He's not as dominant a pitcher as Ruth was, but the fact that it is worth a conversation is remarkable."
Agreed. He’s a much better player than Ruth. He’s doing this against significantly better competition.
Ruth is an all-time great, but is also overrated by most. He’s arguably not even a top 5 player anymore.— Chris Leeper (@RoseBug_22) July 8, 2021
Shohei Ohtani's 30th home run on Friday night passed Babe Ruth (29, 1919) for the most by a player who made at least 10 appearances as a pitcher in a single season.
NOTE: Pending inclusion of Negro League Stats pic.twitter.com/zL3p74BsXQ— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 3, 2021
"Babe Ruth was hitting 30 when his next closest was hit 6 hr's," a social media user noted. Big difference but still amazing.
Is there anyone that isn’t loving the rise of Shohei Ohtani?! Leading the league in homers, an all-star caliber pitcher & a motor in him that gives 100% on every play! There hasn’t been a two-way player like him since Babe Ruth. Can MLB just give him the MVP now?! #ShoheiOhtani https://t.co/g4uI61A7Tm— Ash Kalra 🌱 (@Ash_Kalra) July 3, 2021
Another fan said: "I'll never forget Terry Smith telling me 5 years ago to 'keep an eye out for this Japanese player, Shohei Ohtani. They say he's Japan's Babe Ruth & he wants to play in MLB.' Well, here we are now. Happy 27th birthday, Shohei, & thanks for the gift of talent & joy you bring daily!
Happy birthday, Shohei Ohtani! 🎉
Ohtani is a once-in-a-century player in a year when we need to be awed, inspired and distracted.
Comparing him to the Babe is no longer enough, Tom Verducci writes https://t.co/6acEeqQcRz— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 5, 2021
One fan revealed: "Babe Ruth homered more than entire teams some years. Not saying that what Ohtani is doing isn't great, because it is. But calling him better than Ruth now is just inaccurate."
"The Babe Ruth comp is an understandable one & it's a fair one but I want to throw another one out there..
Because I feel like what Shohei Ohtani is doing right now is as close as you can get to being a two sport athlete" ~ @JeffPassan #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/uaHSn6GxCq— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 8, 2021
"When Ruth hit 54 HRs in 1920, it was more than 3X more than anyone else had ever hit in MLB history," one fan stated. "Ohtani would have to hi hit 230HRs in a season to match that feat. Ruth was a freak.
Babe Ruth will now be referred to as the "American Shohei Ohtani".
(via u/breakfast_cats)— Major League GIFs (@MajorLeagueGIFs) July 3, 2021
And this fan revealed: "1919 was the last year Babe Ruth regularly started as a pitcher. That year, he hit 29 home runs. Last night, Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th."