Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2024
The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics headlines Peacock's July offerings.
July is officially here, and Peacock's streaming library is welcoming the month with a bang. With a content catalog already boasting titles from NBC, Bravo, Peacock Originals, and more, the NBCUniversal streamer's options are about to get a little fuller as dozens of titles debut as part of Peacock's July 2024 content list.
Hitting Peacock this month are titles including American Pie and American Pie 2, The Big Lebowski, Bruce Almighty, Ghost Rider, Jaws, Little Rascals, The Secret Life of Pets, Titanic, and more. Peacock will also bring the holiday cheer for Christmas in July with the arrival of holiday titles like Campfire Christmas, The Christmas Heart, Christmas With a Kiss, Lucky Christmas, and A Rose For Christmas, among many others. Of course, the biggest thing heading to Peacock this month is the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with Peacock streaming live coverage of the Paris games alongside several original programs. Other titles arriving this month are The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, Those About To Die, America's Got Talent, Season 19, Days of Our Lives Season 59, and Love Island USA Season 6.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
July 1 - July 5
July 1
The Chosen: Season 4
"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" 15th Anniversary Special
2 Guns
All Saints Christmas
American Pie
American Pie 2
Angel of Christmas
Angels and Ornaments
Annihilation
Arsenal
Bangkok Dangerous
Best of The Best
Between Worlds
The Big Lebowski
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
A Biltmore Christmas
Black Girls
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Bridesmaids ('11)
Broadcasting Christmas
The Bronze
Bruce Almighty
Campfire Christmas
Catch a Christmas Star
Chasing Niagara
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas Heart
The Christmas House
The Christmas House 2: Deck
Those Halls
Christmas in Conway
The Christmas Parade
Christmas Sail
The Christmas Spirit
The Christmas Train
Christmas With a Kiss
Christmas With Tucker
Collateral
Contraband
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
A Dog Named Christmas
Drift
Drive Angry 3D*
Enchanted Christmas
Fallen Angel
The Fifth Element*
Fir Crazy
Fisherman's Friends
Foxcatcher
Friends & Family Christmas
Game Time
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Gone in Sixty Seconds
The Gospel According to André
Hell or High Water*
Her Pen Pal
Hitched For the Holidays
Holiday Heritage
A Holiday in Harlem
The Holiday Stocking
Ice Sculpture Christmas
The Independent*
It's Complicated
Jaws*
Jaws 2*
Jaws 3-D*
Jaws: The Revenge*
Joe
Joyeux Noel
Kick-Ass
Knowing*
Let It Snow
Letters To Juliet*
Letters to Santa
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
Love Locks
Lucky Christmas
Madagascar
A Majestic Christmas
Men In Black (1997)*
Men In Black II*
Men In Black 3*
The Miracle Season
Monsters V. Aliens
My Christmas Guide
Mystic Christmas
Nadia
Naughty or Nice
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising*
Nobody*
Northpole
November Christmas
A Nutcracker Christmas
Office Space
One Christmas Eve
One Summer
Our Christmas Mural
A Paris Proposal
Paris, Wine & Romance
The Perfect Storm
Piranha 3-D*
Piranha 3DD*
Pitch Perfect
Profile*
The Purge*
The Purge: Election Year*
The Purge: Anarchy
Purple Rain
Repentance*
Road to Perdition
The Rock
A Rose For Christmas
Scarface ('83)
A Season for Miracles
The Secret of Roan Inish
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
Silver Bells
Soul Surfer
Sound of Christmas
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Summer Villa
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Titanic
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Under The Christmas Sky
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*
Wet Hot American Summer
Where Are You, Christmas?
Who's Your Caddy?
Window Wonderland
July 2
El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
I Am Andrew Tate*
Snapped, Season 33 – Finale (Oxygen)
July 3
Chick Fight
Two Loves and a Bear
July 5
Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
Inside*
The Wrong Stepmother
July 6 - July 10
July 6
WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 7
Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut
July 9
Banana: Season 1
Prey: Seasons 1-2
Snapped, Season 34 – Premiere (Oxygen)
July 11 - July 15
July 11
The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
July 12
Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
July 13
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters
July 14
Rescuing Christmas
July 16 - July 20
July 16
Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 18
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*
Those About To Die, Season 1 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*
July 19
A Thousand and One*
Deb's House, Season 1 – Finale (ALLBLK)
July 21 - July 25
July 21
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Finale (Peacock Original)*
A Very Vermont Christmas
July 22
Hoof Dreams
July 23
Ondine
Sins of the South, Season 1 – All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Oxygen)
July 24
The Ark, Season 2 – Premiere (SYFY)
Password: Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
July 25
Hart to Heart, Season 4 – Finale (Peacock Original)*
July 26 - July 31
July 26
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 27
Gold Zone – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 28
An Ice Palace Romance
Watch With Alex Cooper – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 29
Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 – Finale (USA)
July 31
Burning
La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Wailing
2024 Paris Olympics
Gold Zone (7a-5p ET every day, July 27 – August 10)
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2-3x a week, from July 26 – August 11)
Watch With Alex Cooper (from July 28 – August 11, 2024. Exact programming is forthcoming)
Opening Ceremony – July 26
3x3 Basketball – July 30 – August 5
Archery – July 25, July 28- August 4
Artistic Gymnastics – July 27 – August 1, August 3-5
Artistic Swimming – August 5-7, August 9-10
Badminton – July 27 – August 5
Basketball – July 27 – August 4, August 6-11
Beach Volleyball – July 27 – August 10
Boxing – July 27 – August 4, August 6-10
Breaking – August 9-10
Canoe Slalom – July 27 – August 5
Canoe Sprint – August 6-10
Cycling – July 27 – August 11
Diving – July 27, July 29, July 31, August 2, August 5-10
Equestrian – July 27 – August 6
Fencing – July 27 – August 4
Field Hockey – July 27 – August 9
Soccer – July 24-25, July 27-28, July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10
Golf Men – August 1-4,
Golf Women – August 7-10
Handball – July 25, July 27 – August 4, August 6-11
Judo – July 27 – August 3
Modern Pentathlon – August 8-11
Rhythmic Gymnastics – August 8 – 10
Rowing – July 27 – August 3
Rugby – July 24-25, July 27-30
Sailing – July 28 – August 8
Shooting – July 27 – August 5
Skateboarding – July 27-28, August 6-7
Sport Climbing – August 5-10
Surfing – July 27 – August 4
Swimming – July 27 – August 4
Table Tennis – July 27 – August 10
Taekwondo – August 7-10
Tennis – July 27 – August 4
Track and Field – August 1-11
Trampoline Gymnastics – August 2
Triathlon – July 30-31, August 5
Volleyball – July 27 – August 11
Water Polo – July 27 – August 11
Weightlifting – August 7-11
Wrestling – August 5-11
Closing Ceremony – August 11
