Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2024

July is officially here, and Peacock's streaming library is welcoming the month with a bang. With a content catalog already boasting titles from NBC, Bravo, Peacock Originals, and more, the NBCUniversal streamer's options are about to get a little fuller as dozens of titles debut as part of Peacock's July 2024 content list.

Hitting Peacock this month are titles including American Pie and American Pie 2, The Big Lebowski, Bruce Almighty, Ghost Rider, Jaws, Little Rascals, The Secret Life of Pets, Titanic, and more. Peacock will also bring the holiday cheer for Christmas in July with the arrival of holiday titles like Campfire Christmas, The Christmas Heart, Christmas With a Kiss, Lucky Christmas, and A Rose For Christmas, among many others. Of course, the biggest thing heading to Peacock this month is the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with Peacock streaming live coverage of the Paris games alongside several original programs. Other titles arriving this month are The Hungry Games: Alaska's Big Bear Challenge, Those About To Die, America's Got Talent, Season 19, Days of Our Lives Season 59, and Love Island USA Season 6.

Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in July 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).