Brittany Broski Talks Friendship and Connection Heading Into the Holidays (Exclusive)

Brittany Broski is booked and busy. The cultural and social media icon may have her hands full interviewing A-Listers on Royal Court and ruling over Broski Nation on The Broski Report, but she’s also making time for personal connections in a digital age.

Broski, who first stepped into the spotlight when a TikTok of her tasting kombucha for the first time went viral in 2019, told PopCulture.com she pinches herself “probably once a week” thinking about how far she’s come. From her interviews with stars including Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, and Hozier, Broski said working for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a “standout” career moment.

“I’m going to tell my grandkids about that. Like, I saw Simone Biles win gold,” she gushed. “Truly, having Team USA take me out there was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I’m so fortunate. And I got to work it, you know what I mean? They wanted me to interview Olympians. … That sort of stuff, I never thought when I downloaded TikTok in 2019 that it would be like [that].”

Broski’s A-List Royal Court lineup is another achievement, as the medieval-themed interview show has featured stars including Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan and Grammy-nominated artist Charli XCX. When it comes to the future of Royal Court, Broski joked she’s going to get Jack Harlow to agree to an appearance “by any means necessary,” before listing out other dream guests like Druski, Kevin Hart, Kristen Wiig and RuPaul.

With such a jam-packed schedule, Broski knows it’s important to make time for friends, even if it means taking flight. That’s why she’s partnered with White Claw’s Home for a CLAW initiative. Share why you want to connect with friends at whiteclaw.com/holiday for a chance to win an ultra-fast travel experience via helicopter, jet, boat, and more, so you can make time to get together and enjoy a White Claw with the people that matter most.

Broski filmed a “terrifying” but “fun” helicopter journey for the campaign as she reflected on what makes a good friend with PopCulture.

“I think what makes a good friend is someone who sees you, who makes you feel seen, who is not afraid to step on your toes when it comes to being real,” she shared. “If you need to hear something, a good friend will tell it to you, whether you’re prepared to hear it or not. A good friend will make you better, and you should be making them better.”

While a good friendship “doesn’t have judgment,” the Texas native reasoned it does have “sort of a moral compass” Broski explained, “I think [it’s important] having standards for friendships as well. If they act out of line, being able to be like, ‘What are you doing, man? This isn’t you.’”

She added, “It’s about growing together. My friendships are like, I’m going to be 75 and s-ting in my diaper and we’re going to be friends. That’s how I see it.”

Going into the holiday season, it’s important for Broski to prioritize that time with friends and with family. “You can sit there all day and be like, ‘I’m too busy for this.’ Sure. But that’s your choice,” she shrugged. “There [is] always, ‘Well, I can’t do this.’ You can do a Zoom call. You can FaceTime. We have so many means of connection and communication in the digital age and we don’t utilize them the right way.”

Broski continued, “You can spend five hours a night on TikTok, on your phone, but you can’t call your grandmother? It comes down to – it’s a human thing.”