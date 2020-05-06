'Shark Tank': Barbara Corcoran Teases Dennis Rodman Cameo in Tonight's Episode

✖

Dennis Rodman has been sparking conversations on social media following his appearance on The Last Dance. The former Chicago Bulls star has led a life that fans call fascinating, and it was put on display once again. Now Rodman will be heading back to TV screens during Wednesday's episode of Shark Tank.

Co-host Barbara Corcoran teased Rodman's cameo with a photo posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday. The image showed the retired basketball star posing with hosts Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary. Corcoran was perched on the armrest of Rodman's chair as they all smiled for the camera. Some fans were initially confused about his appearance, but several others were excited to see him on-screen once again.

"A good surprise on set is always fun! And we've got a surprise for you...an all new episode of @sharktankabc this Wednesday at 10|9c!," Corcoran wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. The fans immediately responded with cries of "Go Bulls." Although a select few simply asked why the episode was airing on Wednesday instead of Friday.

Rodman is very familiar with one of the Shark Tank hosts in Cuban due to a short-lived stint with the Dallas Mavericks. He was a power forward on the team in 2000 and earned nearly $500,000. However, Rodman was later released after only 12 games in what he described as a "youth movement." Despite his premature departure, the Hall of Famer holds no grudges against the Shark Tank co-host.

"We've been friends ever since," Rodman said about his relationship with Cuban in 2019. "I talked to him a couple of weeks ago. It was never about the money. It was about the friendship. That’s refreshing."

The Mavericks' owner returned the praise for the former member of his team. Cuban told Make It that he likes Rodman and that he learned some important things from the retired NBA star. Specifically, he saw how the heavily-tattooed star dealt with the constant cameras surrounding him everywhere he went.

"I learned a lot about dealing with the media and PR from him. Everywhere he went there was media and he was always positive and connected with them. [It was] a trait that served me well," Cuban said. Rodman also said that the Mavericks' owner liked how he played ball and how he marketed himself.